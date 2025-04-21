Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.10% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net loss of Netripples Software reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.10% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.29% to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.031.476.263.930.494.083.671.530.010.060.230.06-0.010.040.150.02-0.010.040.150.02

