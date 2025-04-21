Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.10% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net loss of Netripples Software reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.10% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.29% to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.031.47 38 6.263.93 59 OPM %0.494.08 -3.671.53 - PBDT0.010.06 -83 0.230.06 283 PBT-0.010.04 PL 0.150.02 650 NP-0.010.04 PL 0.150.02 650

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Emcure Pharma's pune facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Interarch Building rises after securing PEB order worth over Rs 300-cr

Nifty trades above 24,000; PSU Bank shares rally for 5th day

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story