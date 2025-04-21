Emcure Pharma's pune facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced that its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Pune, Maharashtra, has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA following an inspection conducted between 19 February 2025 and 25 February 2025. According to an exchange filing dated 26 February 2025, the inspection concluded with the issuance of two observations in Form 483.

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian pharma company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 35.5% to Rs 153.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 1,962.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.89% to Rs 1,084.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News