Interarch Building rises after securing PEB order worth over Rs 300-cr

Interarch Building Products gained 3.05% to Rs 1,784.60 after the company secured the largest-ever single pre-engineered building (PEB) order, valued at over Rs 300 crore, from one of India's most advanced tyre manufacturing facilities.

The order is for setting up a plant for a major tyre manufacturing company based in Gujarat, marking a significant milestone for Interarch.

The upcoming tyre facility is poised to be one of the largest and most technologically advanced in the country. Interarch has been entrusted with the end-to-end execution of the project, covering design, manufacturing, and on-site installation of the pre-engineered structures.

The facility will span approximately 300,000 square meters (i.e., 3 million sq. ft.) under one roof. The plant is scheduled for completion within FY 202526 and is designed to optimize operational efficiency while meeting the latest sustainability standards.

Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Solutions, said, We are proud to have secured the largest-ever single PEB order, in the public domain, in the Indian PEB industry a significant milestone that reflects the trust our clients have in Interarchs engineering excellence, manufacturing, and execution capabilities. At Interarch, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation in steel construction. This project reinforces our leadership in the PEB segment and marks another step forward in supporting Indias manufacturing and infrastructure ambitions.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit surged 28.2% to Rs 28.20 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 21.99 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15% YoY to Rs 363.62 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

