ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 15.69% to Rs 13502.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11671.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.57% to Rs 48386.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42606.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.30% to Rs 51029.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44256.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.81% to Rs 186331.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159515.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

