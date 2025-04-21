Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 13.57% to Rs 48386.92 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 15.69% to Rs 13502.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11671.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.57% to Rs 48386.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42606.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.30% to Rs 51029.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44256.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.81% to Rs 186331.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159515.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income48386.9242606.72 14 186331.47159515.92 17 OPM %22.3828.70 -28.8637.05 - PBDT19143.0016380.96 17 73004.2161508.13 19 PBT19143.0016380.96 17 73004.2161508.13 19 NP13502.2211671.52 16 51029.2044256.37 15

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

