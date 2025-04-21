Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24231 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 April 2025.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24231 shares. The stock rose 11.87% to Rs.1,029.85. Volumes stood at 6877 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65448 shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.1,599.20. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd saw volume of 3.83 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.40% to Rs.1,514.05. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 42422 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14449 shares. The stock gained 0.60% to Rs.234.90. Volumes stood at 41233 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43119 shares. The stock lost 1.68% to Rs.708.00. Volumes stood at 29757 shares in the last session.

