Paytm partners with Groq

Paytm (One 97 Communications) announced a partnership with Groq, the U.S.-based leader in real-time AI inference, to bring fast, intelligent, and cost-efficient AI to its platform.

Under this collaboration, Paytm and its associate entities will deploy GroqCloud, powered by Groq's purpose-built LPU, to achieve significantly faster, more cost-efficient and scalable AI inference compared to conventional GPU-based systems. This advancement will support Paytm's ongoing work in building high-performance AI models that enhance transaction processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer engagement across its platform.

