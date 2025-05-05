Kesar Petro jumps on kicking off fertiliser production in Ratnagiri

Kesar Petroproducts rose 3.44% to Rs 24.04 after the company announced that it started commercial production at its new fertiliser plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

This new plant, with an annual capacity of 6,000 tons, will manufacture high-end fertilisers, thereby significantly boosting the company's topline moving forward. The by-product products of the pigment plant will be used to manufacture fertilisers at the new facility, which will also enhance the pigment capacity in the existing plant.

Kesar Petroproducts currently produces close to 600 tons per month of Copper Phthalocyanine Blue Crude, 150 tons per month of Alpha Blue, 200 tons per month of Beta Blue, and 50 tons per month of Pigment Green. The colourants produced are used in a wide spectrum of industries and consumers, including printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, paper, ceramics, textiles, glass, food, and cosmetics.

Elaborating on the companys future, Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma, chairman & Shreyas Sharma, CEO of Kesar Petroproducts, said, "We expect this foray into the fertiliser industry to significantly boost our revenues in the coming months. We have invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing products and new age technology to constantly innovate and come up with products to meet the needs of our consumers and are also confident this new unit will help further strengthen our position in the industry. We expect the new unit to generate around 20 per cent additional revenue per annum in the coming years."

Kesar Petroproducts is a leading manufacturer of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude and its downstream products in the country, contributing up to 15% of the entire Copper Phthalocyanine market in the country.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 100% to Rs 2.94 crore while net sales rose 38.83% to Rs 49.66 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

