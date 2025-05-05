Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tatva Chintan Pharma slides as Q4 PAT drops 89% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 2.85% to Rs 684 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 89.28% to Rs 1.03 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 9.61 crore psoted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 9.76% to Rs 107.86 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 98.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax dropped 85.24% to Rs 2.02 crore, compared with Rs 13.69 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 19.59% to Rs 106.56 crore in the March 2025 as against Rs 89.10 crore posted in March 2024. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 47.91 crore (up 10.36% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 14.04 crore (down 2.22% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 81.18% to Rs 5.71 crore on 2.74% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 382.71 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. This shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is an integrated specialty chemical company, present across the value chain manufacturing phase transfer catalyst, structure directing agents, electrolyte salts and pharma & agrochemical intermediates and specialty chemicals.

