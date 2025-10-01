Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

Records 47.6% growth in tractor sales in Sep'25
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in September 2025 sold 18,267 tractors, our ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 47.6% as against 12,380 tractors sold in September 2024.
Domestic tractor sales in September 2025 were at 17,803 tractors registering a growth of 48.5% as against 11,985 tractors in September 2024. Tractor industry sustained its growth momentum in September, as expected, driven by favourable rural conditions, above normal well distributed monsoon rains, improved water reservoir levels, and an early festive season. The recent GST rate cut on tractors and farm machinery has further boosted sentiments. Looking ahead, overall industry outlook remains positive, with expectations of stronger demand in the balance of year too.
Export tractor sales in September 2025 were at 464 tractors registering a growth of 17.5% as against 395 tractors sold in September 2024.
