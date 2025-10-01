Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Records 47.6% growth in tractor sales in Sep'25

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in September 2025 sold 18,267 tractors, our ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 47.6% as against 12,380 tractors sold in September 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in September 2025 were at 17,803 tractors registering a growth of 48.5% as against 11,985 tractors in September 2024. Tractor industry sustained its growth momentum in September, as expected, driven by favourable rural conditions, above normal well distributed monsoon rains, improved water reservoir levels, and an early festive season. The recent GST rate cut on tractors and farm machinery has further boosted sentiments. Looking ahead, overall industry outlook remains positive, with expectations of stronger demand in the balance of year too.

Export tractor sales in September 2025 were at 464 tractors registering a growth of 17.5% as against 395 tractors sold in September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

NSE SME Gurunanak Agriculture India harvests a weak debut

RBI expands the bouquet of investments for SRVA holders in corporate bonds and commercial papers

RBI to allow INR lending to non-residents in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to boost cross-border trade

Hi-Tech Pipes rises after clocking sales volume of 1.25 lakh MT in Q2 FY26

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story