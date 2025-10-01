Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Due to monsoon disruptions, project delays, and rising costs

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in September 2025 sold 413 machines as against 510 machines sold in September 2024, recording a decline of 19%.

The CE industry has faced recent challenges from monsoon disruptions, project delays, and rising costs. With the festive season underway, early signs of recovery are visible. Backed by the government's infrastructure push, the sector is poised for a rebound in the latter half of fiscal year.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

