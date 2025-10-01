Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

Oct 01 2025
For providing after-sales support at Castrol Auto Service workshops for VinFast's EV customers

VinFast Auto India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Castrol India, a premium lubricant manufacturer, to provide reliable and accessible after-sales support for its EV customers across the country. This reinforces VinFast's long-term commitment to building a trusted service ecosystem for its EV owners in India.

As part of the MoU, Castrol India will make selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from its 750+ CAS network in 300+ cities available to VinFast customers. These outlets will feature dedicated VinFast-branded service bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts.

VinFast will provide service manuals, diagnostic tools, training, and warranty coverage processes, while Castrol will ensure workshops meet infrastructure and capability standards. This collaboration will give VinFast customers access to Castrol's well-established expertise, advanced service protocols, and digitally integrated workshop ecosystem. These capabilities guarantee consistent quality, transparency, and convenience at every service touchpoint.

Castrol's extensive footprint will enable VinFast to offer broad and convenient after-sales care for further strengthening customer confidence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

