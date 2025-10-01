VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

For providing after-sales support at Castrol Auto Service workshops for VinFast's EV customers

VinFast Auto India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Castrol India, a premium lubricant manufacturer, to provide reliable and accessible after-sales support for its EV customers across the country. This reinforces VinFast's long-term commitment to building a trusted service ecosystem for its EV owners in India.

As part of the MoU, Castrol India will make selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from its 750+ CAS network in 300+ cities available to VinFast customers. These outlets will feature dedicated VinFast-branded service bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts.