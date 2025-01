Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 16.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.80% to Rs 333.99 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 16.57% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.80% to Rs 333.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.333.99253.4013.1513.5144.0236.9540.9235.1430.3226.01

