Marico Ltd spurts 1.84%, up for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 744.85, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 744.85, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Marico Ltd has added around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56175.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.8 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 747, up 1.67% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 47.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.