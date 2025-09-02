United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.27%

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1338, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 10.54% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1338, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 0.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56175.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1341.2, up 0.78% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 9.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 10.54% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.