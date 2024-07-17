Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 95.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 180.30 crore

Net profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 95.59% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 180.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.180.30186.973.386.125.6411.410.286.180.204.54

