Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 95.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 180.30 croreNet profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 95.59% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 180.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.30186.97 -4 OPM %3.386.12 -PBDT5.6411.41 -51 PBT0.286.18 -95 NP0.204.54 -96
