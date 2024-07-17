Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 97.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 97.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 6.48 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 97.04% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.487.08 -8 OPM %62.9668.22 -PBDT3.851.96 96 PBT3.841.95 97 NP2.661.35 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India to fast-track China visas after businesses complain of delays

LIVE: 13 Indians among 16 crew members missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

Relatives of MH17 shooting victims mark 10 years of tragedy that killed 298

French President Macron accepts formal resignation of PM Gabriel Attal

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch two missile attacks targeting ships in Red Sea

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story