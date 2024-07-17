Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 97.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 6.48 croreNet profit of Capital Trade Links rose 97.04% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.487.08 -8 OPM %62.9668.22 -PBDT3.851.96 96 PBT3.841.95 97 NP2.661.35 97
