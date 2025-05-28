W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.49% to Rs 39.67 crore

Net loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.49% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 46.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 239.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

