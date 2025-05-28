Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 272.26 crore

Net loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 20.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 63.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 272.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 93.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 713.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 970.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 837.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

