Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spurts 19.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 4.54%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Network People Services Technologies Ltd has added 1.18% over last one month compared to 3.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.51% drop in the SENSEX

Network People Services Technologies Ltd gained 19.95% today to trade at Rs 1425. The BSE Information Technology index is up 4.54% to quote at 38269.21. The index is up 3.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd increased 9.22% and Control Print Ltd added 8.81% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 8.06 % over last one year compared to the 10.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has added 1.18% over last one month compared to 3.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.51% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 606 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388 on 04 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 03 Feb 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

