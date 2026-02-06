Associate Sponsors

Titan completes acquisition of 67% stake in Damas Jewellery business

Titan completes acquisition of 67% stake in Damas Jewellery business

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
Titan Company announced that Titan Holdings International FZCO, UAE (Titan Holdings), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the acquisition of the Damas Jewellery business in the GCC countries through its subsidiary Signature Jewellery Holding (Signature Jewellery).

Consequently, Signature Jewellery has now become the holding company for Damas jewellery business with Titan Holdings' stake at 67% and balance 33% held by MC International Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Mannai Corporation QPSC, Qatar).

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

