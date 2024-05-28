Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 93.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 93.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

