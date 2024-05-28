Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 363.08 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries declined 25.02% to Rs 43.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 363.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.74% to Rs 105.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 1493.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1451.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
