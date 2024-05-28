Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 363.08 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 25.02% to Rs 43.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 363.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.74% to Rs 105.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 1493.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1451.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales363.08349.18 4 1493.691451.57 3 OPM %10.979.65 -10.4610.46 - PBDT37.5331.71 18 145.49152.49 -5 PBT27.9822.55 24 108.51118.60 -9 NP43.8158.43 -25 105.72123.99 -15

