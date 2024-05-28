3M India consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 1094.55 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 27.36% to Rs 172.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 1094.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.36% to Rs 583.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 4189.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3959.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1094.551046.044189.363959.3719.5918.5818.1215.26243.81198.43834.15665.12230.81184.31781.21607.44172.85135.72583.42451.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News