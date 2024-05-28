3M India consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 1094.55 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 27.36% to Rs 172.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 1094.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.36% to Rs 583.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 4189.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3959.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News