Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 385.01 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 20.09% to Rs 67.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 385.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 407.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.51% to Rs 300.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 1558.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1191.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales385.01407.07 -5 1558.581191.20 31 OPM %27.7729.44 -29.6822.82 - PBDT108.66123.63 -12 461.14268.52 72 PBT92.20110.16 -16 401.44215.75 86 NP67.5684.54 -20 300.08163.52 84

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

