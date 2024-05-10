Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 385.01 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 20.09% to Rs 67.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 385.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 407.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.51% to Rs 300.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 1558.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1191.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

