Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.75% to Rs 355.92 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 80.69% to Rs 90.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.75% to Rs 355.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.68% to Rs 314.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.94% to Rs 1269.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

355.92256.521269.19863.7569.3674.9068.7070.10130.54101.13440.26262.47125.1197.36423.03250.8190.1349.88314.90120.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News