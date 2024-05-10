Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.75% to Rs 355.92 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 80.69% to Rs 90.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.75% to Rs 355.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.68% to Rs 314.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.94% to Rs 1269.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales355.92256.52 39 1269.19863.75 47 OPM %69.3674.90 -68.7070.10 - PBDT130.54101.13 29 440.26262.47 68 PBT125.1197.36 29 423.03250.81 69 NP90.1349.88 81 314.90120.80 161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

InCred Capital's Investment Banking business continues winning streak; exclusive advisor to UGRO Capital Ltd for its capital raise of Rs 1,333 Crore

Jio Financial Services standalone net profit rises 237.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 96.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story