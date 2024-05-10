Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Express standalone net profit declines 17.84% in the March 2024 quarter

TCI Express standalone net profit declines 17.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.80% to Rs 317.11 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 17.84% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 317.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.45% to Rs 131.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 1253.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1241.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales317.11326.25 -3 1253.821241.01 1 OPM %14.1416.59 -14.9315.67 - PBDT46.3755.07 -16 192.92199.84 -3 PBT41.5150.87 -18 173.97184.53 -6 NP31.5938.45 -18 131.69139.28 -5

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

