Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.40% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.62% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.22% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

