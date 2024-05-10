Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales decline 23.40% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.62% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.22% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.47 -23 4.392.74 60 OPM %47.2261.70 -86.1077.74 - PBDT0.170.29 -41 3.782.13 77 PBT0.170.29 -41 3.782.13 77 NP0.120.21 -43 2.821.57 80

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

