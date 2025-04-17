Neuland Laboratories Ltd Spurts 2.02%

Neuland Laboratories Ltd has added 14.87% over last one month compared to 2.44% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 2.09% rise in the SENSEX

Neuland Laboratories Ltd gained 2.02% today to trade at Rs 13000. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.35% to quote at 41465.13. The index is up 2.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wockhardt Ltd increased 1.79% and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd added 1.75% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 18.45 % over last one year compared to the 5.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd has added 14.87% over last one month compared to 2.44% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 2.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2530 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18089.55 on 04 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5557 on 04 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News