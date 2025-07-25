New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 107.65 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 107.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.6593.92-53.53-48.46-61.63-44.70-70.02-47.02-70.38-46.75

