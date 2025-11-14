New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 39.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 9455.42 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company declined 39.73% to Rs 54.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 9455.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8567.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9455.428567.301.391.6323.35140.7523.35140.7554.0689.70

