Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.83% to Rs 10.28 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.83% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.2812.3610.707.120.610.410.270.070.190.04

