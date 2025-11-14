Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.94% to Rs 21.72 crore

Net Loss of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.94% to Rs 21.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.7246.15-3.82-6.67-0.94-3.24-1.03-3.33-0.75-2.27

