Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 91.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.39% to Rs 2620.34 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 91.62% to Rs 228.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.39% to Rs 2620.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3134.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2620.343134.1519.8615.25239.17201.08161.17113.47228.97119.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News