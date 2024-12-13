Sensex drops 692 pts; PSU bank shares tumble

The key equity barometers continued to trade with significant losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered below the 24,350 mark. PSU bank shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 691.71 points or 0.85% to 80,598.25. The Nifty 50 index dropped 220 points or 0.9% to 24,335.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 1.07%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,115 shares rose and 2,694 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of One MobiKwik Systems received bids for 33,90,34,746 shares as against 1,18,71,696 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on 13 December 2024. The issue was subscribed 28.56 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2024 and it will close on 13 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 265 to Rs 279 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

More From This Section

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart received bids for 1,70,29,28,960 shares as against 75,67,56,757 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on 13 December 2024. The issue was subscribed 2.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2024 and it will close on 13 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 190 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences received bids for 5,97,15,522 shares as against 3,88,29,848 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on 13 December 2024. The issue was subscribed 1.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2024 and it will close on 13 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 522 to Rs 549 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions received bids for 1,66,24,091 shares as against 1,03,66,780 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on 13 December 2024. The issue was subscribed to 1.60 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2024 and it will close on 16 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,265 and Rs 1,329 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 11 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of International Gemmological Institute (India) received bids for 21,28,910 shares as against 5,85,60,902 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on 13 December 2024. The issue was subscribed to 0.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 13 December 2024 and it will close on 17 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 397 and Rs 417 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 2.23% to 6,877.05. The index slipped 3.85% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Overseas Bank (down 4.65%), UCO Bank (down 4.38%), Central Bank of India (down 4.17%), Union Bank of India (down 3.16%), Canara Bank (down 2.97%), Indian Bank (down 2.93%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.86%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.82%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.63%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.4%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CRISIL advanced 3.76% after the companys board approved the acquisition of 4.08% stake in Online PSB Loans (OPL) for Rs 33.25 crore on a fully diluted basis.

Tata Motors fell 1.06%. The company announced a price increase of up to 2% across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective January 1, 2025, to offset the rise in input costs.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 0.70%. The company informed that it has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence worth Rs 13,500 crore for the procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft along with associated equipment.

Global Markets:

Asian equities traded mixed on Friday, with investors taking a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting next week.

China's top leaders have announced plans for further stimulus measures to bolster the country's economy. This decision, made during the annual meeting of the Chinese Communist Party and the cabinet, involves increasing the budget deficit, borrowing more, and lowering interest rates. This aggressive approach is a departure from previous years of weaker growth and declining consumer demand. The government aims to maintain economic growth and stability in employment and prices for the upcoming year.

US stocks closed lower on Thursday as Treasury yields climbed following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53%, the S&P 500 index lost 0.54%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.65%.

While US consumer price index data released on Wednesday was largely in line with expectations, producer prices rose more than anticipated in November, increasing 0.4% last month, ahead of the expected 0.2% gain. In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 3.0% after increasing 2.6% in October. This suggests underlying inflationary pressures may persist.

Adobe Systems Incorporated stock plummeted over 14% after the software giant issued a disappointing annual sales outlook. The company's recent efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence into its offerings appear to be taking longer than expected to generate significant returns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News