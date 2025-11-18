Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

Sayaji Hotels has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the company's properties in line with its brand standards.

According to an exchange filing, Sayaji Hotels will manage and operate a 4-star hotel owned by Om Shivam Buildcon, located in Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The property will feature 115 rooms, two banquet halls, two restaurants, two boardrooms, a gym, and a spa. The hotel will operate under the brand name Effotel by Sayaji.

The agreement is set for a tenure of 15 years from the date of the hotels commercial launch, with an option for renewal in five-year increments on mutually agreed terms.