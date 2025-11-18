Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

Sayaji Hotels has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the company's properties in line with its brand standards.According to an exchange filing, Sayaji Hotels will manage and operate a 4-star hotel owned by Om Shivam Buildcon, located in Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The property will feature 115 rooms, two banquet halls, two restaurants, two boardrooms, a gym, and a spa. The hotel will operate under the brand name Effotel by Sayaji.
The agreement is set for a tenure of 15 years from the date of the hotels commercial launch, with an option for renewal in five-year increments on mutually agreed terms.
Sayaji Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1.30 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.6% YoY to Rs 31.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The counter declined 1.43% to Rs 286.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app