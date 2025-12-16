Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Newgen Software Technologies said it has secured an order worth Rs 16.53 crore from a leading bank in India for the supply, installation, customization, and maintenance of a digital lending platform.

The project is to be executed over a five-year period.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

The company reported a 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on an 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.52% to end at Rs 862 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

