SEPC joins JARPL-AT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
SEPC announced its association with the JARPL-AT Consortium in connection with the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project located in the Sohagpur Area, District Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

The Company has entered into agreements with M/s Jai Ambey Roadlines and Avinash Transport, who together form the JARPL-AT Consortium, for a mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields.

The aggregate contract value under various contracts is Rs 3,299.51 crore, with an estimated project tenure of ~10 years.

Scope of work includes: Supply of materials Supply and deployment of machinery and manpower Project management and consultancy services Other associated services as per the agreed scope

SEPC's role is structured to support execution across the lifecycle of the mining operation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

