Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sentynl announces USFDA Acceptance of CUTX-101 NDA resubmission

Sentynl announces USFDA Acceptance of CUTX-101 NDA resubmission

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus Group), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for copper histidinate (CUTX-101), intended to treat Menkes disease in pediatric patients. The resubmission has been accepted as a Class I response and as a result, the Company has received January 14, 2026 as the new PDUFA date.

We appreciate the Agency's partnership and commitment to expeditiously reviewing our NDA resubmission, said Matt Heck, CEO, Sentynl. The acceptance of the application brings us one step closer to a milestone for patients and families who are living with Menkes disease."

Sentynl resubmitted its revised NDA on 14 November 2025 after receiving a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA on 30 September 2025, which cited observations regarding the manufacturing site's cGMP compliance. The CRL did not cite any other approvability concerns, nor did it identify any deficiencies in CUTX-101's efficacy and safety data, which demonstrate improvement in overall survival for Menkes disease subjects who received early treatment with the therapy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AGEasy launches Gut Care range for Seniors in partnership with Wellbeing Nutrition

GHV Infra Projects secures work order of Rs 109 cr in Jamshedpur

IIFL Finance receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

Newgen wins order of Rs 38.64 cr in Saudi Arabia

LT Foods appoints Rohit Jaiswal as the COO of LT Foods Middle East DMCC

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story