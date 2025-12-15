Sentynl announces USFDA Acceptance of CUTX-101 NDA resubmission

Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus Group), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for copper histidinate (CUTX-101), intended to treat Menkes disease in pediatric patients. The resubmission has been accepted as a Class I response and as a result, the Company has received January 14, 2026 as the new PDUFA date.

We appreciate the Agency's partnership and commitment to expeditiously reviewing our NDA resubmission, said Matt Heck, CEO, Sentynl. The acceptance of the application brings us one step closer to a milestone for patients and families who are living with Menkes disease."