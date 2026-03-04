Newgen Software Tech arm secures $1.49 million deal with Caribbean based insurance company

Newgen Software Technologies announced that its material subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc, has entered into a Master Service Agreement with a Caribbean-based insurance company for a total contract value of $1,495,000 (approximately Rs 13.77 crore).

According to an exchange filing, the overseas customers name has been withheld due to confidentiality reasons. The scope of the order includes the supply, installation and implementation of the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform. The contract covers licensing, implementation, and annual maintenance and support services. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging. The companys consolidated net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 62.81 crore on 0.13% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 400.27 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 29.43% while revenue from operations jumped 5.03% in Q3 FY26. The counter dropped 4.13% to Rs 488.10 on the BSE.