Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Tata Motors, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 25,051, a premium of 126.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,924.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 916.70 points or 3.82% to 24,924.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 14.97% to 18.39.

Tata Motors, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

