KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 23.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.37% to Rs 131.50 croreNet profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 23.40% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.37% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.25% to Rs 52.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.43% to Rs 429.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
