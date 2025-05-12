KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 23.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.37% to Rs 131.50 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 23.40% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.37% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.25% to Rs 52.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.43% to Rs 429.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

131.5082.00429.85308.2814.3721.4416.4018.9622.3018.2678.9559.9221.1217.3074.3255.9314.8712.0552.8839.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News