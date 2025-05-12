Board of UPL appoints Bikash Prasad as Group Chief Financial Officer

At meeting held on 12 May 2025

The Board of UPL at its meeting held on 12 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Bikash Prasad as Group Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company effective from 01 June 2025. Anand Vora, will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective from close of business hours of 31 May 2025, on account of attaining superannuation.

