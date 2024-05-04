Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 176.66% to Rs 527.73 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 46.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 117.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 176.66% to Rs 527.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 708.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.81% to Rs 1743.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 733.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales527.73190.75 177 1743.24733.04 138 OPM %19.37-14.36 -15.41-36.08 - PBDT80.36-89.36 LP 76.46-570.11 LP PBT50.57-115.08 LP -33.49-668.52 95 NP46.54-117.30 LP -40.42-708.61 94

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

