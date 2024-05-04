Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 176.66% to Rs 527.73 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 46.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 117.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 176.66% to Rs 527.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 708.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.81% to Rs 1743.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 733.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

527.73190.751743.24733.0419.37-14.3615.41-36.0880.36-89.3676.46-570.1150.57-115.08-33.49-668.5246.54-117.30-40.42-708.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News