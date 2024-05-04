Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paushak standalone net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Paushak standalone net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 53.83 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 27.25% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 53.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.63% to Rs 54.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 206.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.8356.46 -5 206.26212.35 -3 OPM %35.3135.12 -31.2735.41 - PBDT26.1322.19 18 84.8383.93 1 PBT22.5118.70 20 70.9970.51 1 NP18.2614.35 27 54.3554.01 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Paushak standalone net profit declines 9.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Alembic with 'stable' outlook

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Tree House Education &amp; Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Ceenik Exports (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story