P N Gadgil Jewellers standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 1574.25 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 14.20% to Rs 62.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 1574.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1497.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.36% to Rs 214.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 7630.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6032.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1574.251497.82 5 7630.556032.00 27 OPM %5.955.86 -4.384.43 - PBDT97.4178.00 25 322.31229.63 40 PBT84.9672.93 16 289.53208.43 39 NP62.3954.63 14 214.88154.19 39

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

