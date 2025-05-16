P N Gadgil Jewellers standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 1574.25 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 14.20% to Rs 62.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 1574.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1497.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.36% to Rs 214.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 7630.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6032.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1574.251497.827630.556032.005.955.864.384.4397.4178.00322.31229.6384.9672.93289.53208.4362.3954.63214.88154.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News