Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 183.32 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 7.98% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 183.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1271.60% to Rs 11.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 626.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 494.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

183.32152.00626.24494.689.785.477.183.9917.497.4038.5814.3713.993.6924.351.523.003.2611.110.81

