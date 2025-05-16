Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 183.32 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 7.98% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 183.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1271.60% to Rs 11.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 626.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 494.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales183.32152.00 21 626.24494.68 27 OPM %9.785.47 -7.183.99 - PBDT17.497.40 136 38.5814.37 168 PBT13.993.69 279 24.351.52 1502 NP3.003.26 -8 11.110.81 1272

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the March 2025 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Banswara Syntex standalone net profit declines 38.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story