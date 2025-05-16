Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 6.87% to Rs 51.51 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry rose 36.93% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.94% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 193.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.5148.20 7 193.35202.51 -5 OPM %13.309.77 -8.507.48 - PBDT6.174.29 44 13.6713.23 3 PBT3.232.59 25 3.276.90 -53 NP2.411.76 37 2.354.89 -52

