Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry rose 36.93% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.94% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 193.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

