Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 6.19 crore

Net profit of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 28.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.198.81 -30 28.8834.29 -16 OPM %22.78-19.86 -2.94-8.25 - PBDT1.02-1.97 LP -0.22-3.26 93 PBT0.95-2.09 LP -0.69-3.84 82 NP0.71-1.65 LP -0.53-3.11 83

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

