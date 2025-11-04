Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 53.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 179.63 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires declined 53.28% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 179.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.179.63158.602.791.974.424.533.393.411.142.44

