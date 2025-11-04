Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 77.24% to Rs 7.23 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.2331.76 -77 OPM %-14.25-15.59 -PBDT1.89-2.48 LP PBT0.66-3.69 LP NP0.80-2.30 LP

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

